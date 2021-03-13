ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
CM directs action against officials for approving illegal housing societies

  • The meeting was also briefed about progress on framing rules to stop construction activities on agricultural land.
APP 13 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Saturday directed authorities concerned to identify officials and take action against them for giving approval for establishment of illegal housing societies.

He was chairing a meeting convened to devise an effective strategy to stop illegal construction activities on agricultural land. The meeting among others was attended by provincial ministers, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub and Amjad Ali Khan, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz and concerned administrative secretaries.

On the occasion, participants of meeting were told that provincial government has initiated actions to stop illegal construction activities and preserve agricultural land across the province. It was told that so far 65 illegal housing societies have been sealed, six demolished, 235 were served notices whereas FIRs have been lodged against 196 societies.

Meeting was briefed that instructions had been issued to district administrations and Revenue Department to impose ban on mutation of land in unapproved/illegal housing societies and concerned departments have been directed not to provide utility connections to such housing societies.

Details of all legal and illegal housing societies had been uploaded on websites of Peshawar Development Authority and concerned Tehsil Municipal Administrations to aware people while offices of illegal housing societies are also being sealed, the meeting was told.

The meeting was also briefed about progress on framing rules to stop construction activities on agricultural land. It was told that initial draft of rules has been prepared, recommendations of cabinet committee had also been incorporated and the draft would be presented in upcoming meeting of provincial cabinet for formal approval.

Mahmood Khan

