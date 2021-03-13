ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,476
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
602,536
233824hr
Sindh
260,959
Punjab
183,815
Balochistan
19,188
Islamabad
47,365
KPK
75,357
Provincial ministers meet CM, felicitate him over Senate victory

  • The CM directed the departments and authorities concerned to take immediate action for solving those problems.
APP 13 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Provincial ministers and assembly members from various districts called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office on Saturday.

They congratulated the CM on the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi as chairman and deputy chairman Senate.

The political situation and other matters also came under discussion during the meetings whereas public representatives apprised the CM about the problems and needs of their respective areas.

The CM directed the departments and authorities concerned to take immediate action for solving those problems.

Usman Buzdar said that the government was determined to make Punjab an exemplary province in terms of development and good governance. For the first time, less privileged areas have been included in the mainstream under the vision of composite development, he added.

The real change was being introduced in the Punjab which had been promised by PM Imran Khan. We do not care about opponents and believe in working hard, Usman Buzdar said and added that no one can raise a finger on the transparency of PTI government.

Those who met the chief minister include Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid, Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik, MPAs Zafar Iqbal, Haroon Imran Gul and Muhammad Raza Hussain Bukhari.

Chief Whip Punjab Assembly MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.

