World
US airport passengers hit highest level since March 2020
- COVID-19 has devastated air travel demand, with US airline passenger demand down 60% in 2020 and down 63% in January.
- But with a growing number of Americans getting vaccinated, demand and advanced bookings have started to rise in recent weeks. Friday's numbers were still down 38% over pre-COVID-19 levels.
Updated 13 Mar 2021
WASHINGTON: The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1.357 million US airport passengers on Friday, the highest number screened since March 15, 2020 as air travel begins to rebound from a pandemic-related drop.
COVID-19 has devastated air travel demand, with US airline passenger demand down 60% in 2020 and down 63% in January. But with a growing number of Americans getting vaccinated, demand and advanced bookings have started to rise in recent weeks. Friday's numbers were still down 38% over pre-COVID-19 levels.
Punjab reimposes COVID-19 restrictions amid fears that a third wave is underway
US airport passengers hit highest level since March 2020
Pakistani Taliban threaten organisers of Women's Day March
PM Imran green lights establishment of Civil Drone Authority
PM congratulates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election victory
COVID-19 surge: Islamabad makes wearing masks mandatory
Top PDM leadership vows to investigate shocking defeat in Senate elections
Rejected votes now work in favour of govt candidate
RDAs exceed 0.1m mark in 6 months: SBP
PM chairs meeting on electricity tariffs: Cut in circular debt to benefit consumers
SPI down 0.57pc WoW
Turkey plans to host Afghan peace talks in April
Read more stories
Comments