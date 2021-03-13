ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,476
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
602,536
233824hr
Sindh
260,959
Punjab
183,815
Balochistan
19,188
Islamabad
47,365
KPK
75,357
Pakistan

COVID-19 surge: Islamabad makes wearing masks mandatory

  • The Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat announced that section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been put in place for the implementation of the order.
  • The rule will remain in place for the next two months, it said.
BR Web Desk Updated 13 Mar 2021

As coronavirus situation started worsening in Pakistan, the Islamabad administration on Saturday made the wearing of masks in public mandatory.

The Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat announced that section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been put in place for the implementation of the order.

The district administration warned that legal action will be taken against those neglecting the rule.

The rule will remain in place for the next two months, it said.

Moreover, five sectors of the Capital city have been declared coronavirus "hotspots" and will be sealed tomorrow. Those sectors include G-6/2, Sector G-9/1, G-10/4, I-8/3 and I/8-4.

Pakistan's coronavirus situation has taken a turn for the worse, with total cases zooming past 600,000 to hit 602,536 in the last 24 hours.

The situation is alarming as only a month ago, the cases stood at 500,000.

In past 24 hours, 2,338 people tested positive across the country and 46 people died. Oxygen bed occupancy has also spiked, with Gujrat reporting a 100% occupation.

COVID-19 surge: Islamabad makes wearing masks mandatory

