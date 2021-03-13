Shibli expresses determination to bring legislation for welfare of masses

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has expressed the determination to bring legislation in the parliament for reforms and welfare of masses.

Addressing a news conference here on Saturday, he said the PTI has now emerged as the largest party both in the National Assembly and the Senate. He pointed out that in the last two and a half years, the opposition parties obstructed our legislation in the Upper House.

Shibli Faraz said we respect parliament and we can only restore its dignity if it takes the decision in the interest of masses. He said we are ready to sit with the opposition on the matters of economic, electoral and judicial reforms.

He, however, made it clear that no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) will be given to the corrupt political leaders. He regretted that the opposition parties are now trying to make controversial the election of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate.

The Minister said the elections were held in a free and transparent manner and that these were not influenced. He said the opposition parties will have to see beyond their personal vested interests.

He said these parties may go ahead with their planned long march but they will not get any support from the masses.

He said those in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have conflicting interests and they stabbed each other in the elections of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate.

Shibli Faraz said the economy is gaining strength as a result of our policies. We have stabilized the economy. He said the country is witnessing record remittances. He said the government is fully cognizant of inflation and Prime Minister Imran Khan is daily monitoring the situation. He said targeted subsidies will be given to the deserving families.

The Minister said the government has taken practical steps for the uplift of the areas neglected in the past. He said South Balochistan was recently given a package of Rs632 billion whilst the tribal districts have also been given a budget for development.

He said it is also the first time in the history that a candidate from the tribal districts was elected as the Deputy Chairman Senate. To a question about the rising cases of coronavirus, the Minister appealed to the people to observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).