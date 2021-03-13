ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,476
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
602,536
233824hr
Sindh
260,959
Punjab
183,815
Balochistan
19,188
Islamabad
47,365
KPK
75,357
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shibli expresses determination to bring legislation for welfare of masses

  • He said we are ready to sit with the opposition on the matters of economic, electoral and judicial reforms.
PPI 13 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has expressed the determination to bring legislation in the parliament for reforms and welfare of masses.

Addressing a news conference here on Saturday, he said the PTI has now emerged as the largest party both in the National Assembly and the Senate. He pointed out that in the last two and a half years, the opposition parties obstructed our legislation in the Upper House.

Shibli Faraz said we respect parliament and we can only restore its dignity if it takes the decision in the interest of masses. He said we are ready to sit with the opposition on the matters of economic, electoral and judicial reforms.

He, however, made it clear that no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) will be given to the corrupt political leaders. He regretted that the opposition parties are now trying to make controversial the election of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate.

The Minister said the elections were held in a free and transparent manner and that these were not influenced. He said the opposition parties will have to see beyond their personal vested interests.

He said these parties may go ahead with their planned long march but they will not get any support from the masses.

He said those in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have conflicting interests and they stabbed each other in the elections of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate.

Shibli Faraz said the economy is gaining strength as a result of our policies. We have stabilized the economy. He said the country is witnessing record remittances. He said the government is fully cognizant of inflation and Prime Minister Imran Khan is daily monitoring the situation. He said targeted subsidies will be given to the deserving families.

The Minister said the government has taken practical steps for the uplift of the areas neglected in the past. He said South Balochistan was recently given a package of Rs632 billion whilst the tribal districts have also been given a budget for development.

He said it is also the first time in the history that a candidate from the tribal districts was elected as the Deputy Chairman Senate. To a question about the rising cases of coronavirus, the Minister appealed to the people to observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Shibli Faraz PTI

Shibli expresses determination to bring legislation for welfare of masses

Pakistani Taliban threaten organisers of Women's Day March

PM Imran green lights establishment of Civil Drone Authority

PM congratulates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election victory

COVID-19 surge: Islamabad makes wearing masks mandatory

Top PDM leadership vows to investigate shocking defeat in Senate elections

Rejected votes now work in favour of govt candidate

RDAs exceed 0.1m mark in 6 months: SBP

PM chairs meeting on electricity tariffs: Cut in circular debt to benefit consumers

SPI down 0.57pc WoW

Turkey plans to host Afghan peace talks in April

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters