ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,476
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
602,536
233824hr
Sindh
260,959
Punjab
183,815
Balochistan
19,188
Islamabad
47,365
KPK
75,357
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM Punjab congratulates newly elected Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate

  • The Chief Minister said that PDM is badly defeated in the election of Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Senate.
PPI 13 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi on winning the election of Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Senate.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is badly defeated in the election of Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Senate.

He said the senators have elected Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi on the voice of their conscience and have strengthened the democratic norms.

He said the opposition should now sit calm and wait for the next elections. He said those who were involved in horse-trading should reconsider their negative attitude.

Sardar Usman Buzdar PDM

CM Punjab congratulates newly elected Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate

Pakistani Taliban threaten organisers of Women's Day March

PM Imran green lights establishment of Civil Drone Authority

PM congratulates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election victory

COVID-19 surge: Islamabad makes wearing masks mandatory

Top PDM leadership vows to investigate shocking defeat in Senate elections

Rejected votes now work in favour of govt candidate

RDAs exceed 0.1m mark in 6 months: SBP

PM chairs meeting on electricity tariffs: Cut in circular debt to benefit consumers

SPI down 0.57pc WoW

Turkey plans to host Afghan peace talks in April

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters