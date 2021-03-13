CM Punjab congratulates newly elected Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi on winning the election of Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Senate.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is badly defeated in the election of Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Senate.

He said the senators have elected Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi on the voice of their conscience and have strengthened the democratic norms.

He said the opposition should now sit calm and wait for the next elections. He said those who were involved in horse-trading should reconsider their negative attitude.