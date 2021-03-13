Pakistan
Pakistan reports 46 more deaths due to Covid-19 over last 24 hours
- 569,296 people have so far recovered from the disease.
13 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Forty six more deaths and 2,338 new cases of Covid-19 were reported across the country over the last twenty four hours.
According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 569,296 people have so far recovered from the disease.
