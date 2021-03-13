Pakistan
Three terrorists involved in attacking security forces arrested from Karachi
- They were part of ISIS and TTP, and weapons, ammunition, and explosive material were recovered from their possession.
13 Mar 2021
In a joint raid carried out by Rangers and police, three alleged terrorists involved in attacking security forces have been arrested from Ittehad Town in Karachi.
As per the Rangers spokesperson, they were part of ISIS and TTP, and weapons, ammunition, and explosive material were recovered from their possession.
Sharing further details, the spokesperson said that terrorists had recently reached that port city from Afghanistan and were planning to launch terrorist acts.
The Rangers official said that they were allegedly involved in attacking security forces in Bajur during 2008, besides also launching attacks in 2012-13.
“The attacks led to the martyrdom of armed forces personnel and injuring many others,” he said.
Three terrorists involved in attacking security forces arrested from Karachi
