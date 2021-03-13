World
Kazakh military plane crash in Almaty kills four
13 Mar 2021
ALMATY: An An-26 military aircraft flying from the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, crashed while landing in Almaty on Saturday, killing four of six people on board, the Central Asian nation's emergencies ministry said.
Russia's Interfax news agency said citing a source that the plane belonged to Kazakhstan's border guard service, part of the National Security Committee.
"According to preliminary data, four people have been killed, two people have been hospitalised... with injuries," the emergencies ministry said in a statement.
Photographs from the site showed the plane turned over and on fire. Videos posted online also showed plumes of smoke rising from the crash site and visible from a nearby highway.
