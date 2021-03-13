Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,640,635 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 119,019,100 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Friday, 9,995 new deaths and 553,157 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 2,216, followed by the United States with 1,760 and Mexico with 709.

The US is the worst-affected country with 532,590 deaths from 29,347,339 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 275,105 deaths from 11,363,380 cases, Mexico with 193,851 deaths from 2,157,771 cases, India with 158,446 deaths from 11,333,728 cases, and the United Kingdom with 125,343 deaths from 4,248,286 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is the Czech Republic with 216 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 193, Slovenia 189, the United Kingdom 185 and Montenegro 178.

Europe overall has 893,040 deaths from 39,640,013 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 714,493 deaths from 22,619,403 infections, and the US and Canada 554,994 deaths from 30,249,929 cases.

Asia has reported 262,205 deaths from 16,567,700 cases, the Middle East 107,664 deaths from 5,888,281 cases, Africa 107,281 deaths from 4,020,697 cases, and Oceania 958 deaths from 33,079 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.