Jordan oxygen shortage linked to six coronavirus deaths

AMMAN: At least six Covid-19 patients have died in a Jordan hospital after it ran out of oxygen early Saturday, the health minister announced before later tendering his resignation.

"Between 6:00 and 7:00 this morning, oxygen ran out for nearly an hour at the hospital (in the northwestern town of Salt) and this probably led to the deaths of six patients," Health Minister Nazir Obeidat said.

Medical sources said the patients were three men and three women.

The minister said an investigation was underway to determine what led to the shortage of oxygen in the state-run hospital and if it was the cause of the deaths.

"As minister of health I assume full moral responsibility for what happened and I have submitted my resignation to the prime minister," Obeidat said.

"So far I have not received a response."

Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh earlier ordered an immediate investigation into the incident and said that "everyone responsible should be held accountable".

The deaths come as the daily virus caseload in Jordan has surged in recent weeks, prompting authorities to reimpose restrictions, including an all-day curfew on Fridays, the day of rest and prayer.

Jordan, which began its Covid-19 vaccination drive in January, has recorded more than 460,000 coronavirus cases and over 5,200 deaths since the pandemic started last year.