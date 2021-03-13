ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,476
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
602,536
233824hr
Sindh
260,959
Punjab
183,815
Balochistan
19,188
Islamabad
47,365
KPK
75,357
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Tunisia starts Covid vaccinations month behind plan

  • The country received 30,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on March 9.
AFP 13 Mar 2021

TUNIS: Tunisia launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign on Saturday, a month later than planned, with health professionals first in line, AFP correspondents reported.

Around 300 nurses, doctors and other health personnel who are heavily exposed to the virus received shots during the morning at the El Menzah vaccination centre in the capital Tunis.

The country received 30,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on March 9.

This initial delivery is being used to vaccinate 15,000 health professionals, said Abdelmoumen Samir, a doctor who is part of the country's coronavirus taskforce.

"With the vaccination launch, we are taking a very important step in the fight against this pandemic," he said.

"We will give a message of hope to Tunisians and encourage them to get vaccinated."

A further 94,000 vaccines, this time provided by Pfizer/BioNTech, are due to arrive from next week, while jabs produced by AstraZeneca are also to arrive soon, Samir said.

"We are going to be much less stressed when we approach a coronavirus patient," said Jalila Khelil, head of the intensive care unit at the Abderrahmen Memmi Hospital. "Even if we catch the virus, we will suffer much less severe symptoms."

A new variant of the virus is circulating in Tunisia, but initial analysis does not show it to be more dangerous or virulent than the original strain, according to the Pasteur Institute.

Tunisia, which has a population of 11.7 million, is the last country in the Maghreb region to launch its vaccination campaign.

Morocco and Algeria launched their drives in late January.

Confirmed deaths from the virus in Tunisia are currently running in the dozens per day, while total detected cases since the start of the pandemic stand at over 240,500, of whom more than 8,300 have died.

Coronavirus vaccination campaign

Tunisia starts Covid vaccinations month behind plan

Pakistani Taliban threaten organisers of Women's Day March

PM Imran green lights establishment of Civil Drone Authority

PM congratulates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election victory

Top PDM leadership vows to investigate shocking defeat in Senate elections

Rejected votes now work in favour of govt candidate

RDAs exceed 0.1m mark in 6 months: SBP

PM chairs meeting on electricity tariffs: Cut in circular debt to benefit consumers

SPI down 0.57pc WoW

Turkey plans to host Afghan peace talks in April

Govt expecting $1bn rollover by UAE

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters