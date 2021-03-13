ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Aprilia to introduce two heavy bikes in Pakistan

  The Italian brand has opened booking for its latest 660cc SPORTS BIKES at the end of 2020 at low prices.
  Initially, the company is planning to introduce only two models in Pakistan.
BR Web Desk 13 Mar 2021

Pakistan’s auto market in 2021 is booming up with the introduction of variety of new both locally manufactured and imported vehicles by famous brands. With potential is getting high, famous motorcycle brands like Aprilia, BMW, Moto Guzzi and others are expected to lunch their two wheelers in the market soon.

As per details, renowned bike maker, Aprilia is on the verge of launching its famous range of heavy bikes in Pakistan in a few months.

The Italian brand has opened booking for its latest 660cc SPORTS BIKES at the end of 2020 at low prices.

The booking of its RSV4 1100cc started at Rs4.5 Million and 5.0 Million (Factory Edition) under 12 months of warranty and complete after-sales services.

Initially, the company is planning to introduce only two models in Pakistan. The first one is RSV4 (only in the Dark Losail colour scheme) and RSV4 Factory (in the two Aprilia Black and Lava Red colour schemes).

The two wheelers packs a revamped 1,099 cc V4 engine, forged aluminium wheel rims, the semi-active Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension system and the Brembo Style brake callipers.

