Pakistan

Top PDM leadership vows to investigate shocking defeat in Senate elections

  • The trio also discussed PDM’s loss in the elections for Senate chairman and deputy chairman despite holding superior numbers (51 senators compared to opposition's 47).
  • They also discussed preparations for the upcoming long march and the alliance’s future.
BR Web Desk 13 Mar 2021

Following a shocking defeat in the Senate’s Chairman and Deputy Chairman elections, top leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) held a teleconference on Saturday.

As per details, PDM leaders Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman reviewed the election and agreed to investigate all Opposition senators suspected to be 'close' to elected Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The trio also discussed PDM’s loss in the elections for Senate chairman and deputy chairman despite holding superior numbers (51 senators compared to opposition's 47).

According to GEO news, they have agreed to find out the reasons behind PDM’s defeat in the polls.

Moreover, they also discussed preparations for the upcoming long march and the alliance’s future.

