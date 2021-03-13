Ignite, PITC join hands to promote engineering innovations in Pakistan

Ignite National Technology Fund entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Innovation & Testing Centre (PITC), a department of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), for partnership and collaboration for the growth of engineering innovation in Pakistan.

During the event, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Federal Secretary of IT & Telecom expressed his pleasure to see Pakistan Innovation & Testing Center (PITC) and Ignite joining hands for innovation under their respective organizations i.e. PEC and Ministry of IT & Telecom.

He said that there is no denying the fact that we urgently need to jump start the economy and improve the business investment environment for our tech entrepreneurs. He further said that this collaboration will be in the best interest of our innovators, researchers, industrial and academicians.

Shoaib informed that through this partnership NIC startups will now get access to these engineering labs for the development and testing of engineering products.

Brig. Tariq Javed (R), Advisor on Innovation, said that PEC has established PITC and is facilitating innovators, researchers and product designers to locally develop and manufacture engineering goods/products

Asim Shahryar Husain, CEO Ignite stated that Ignite shall facilitate engineering students of PEC accredited institutions and recommended by PITC to apply to our network of 5 incubators through their innovative ideas and products.

He said that we have been missing engineering-related equipment and facilities at our National Incubation Centers. So this partnership with PITC will help us in bridging this gap.

This collaboration will enable our startups to carryout tests and trials of their end products, have regulatory approval-related help for their engineering goods, products and services including agri-products, robotics, virtual reality, etc. Ignite shall also provide web-based training and opportunities to engineering students, and professionals through its DigiSkills training platform to develop their skillset to grab new freelancing opportunities to enhance Pakistan’s freelancing exports.