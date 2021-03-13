Illicit Cigarette worth Rs 40mn Confiscated

The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue, Islamabad’s team has seized 600 packrites (6,000,000 sticks) of local brands of illegal cigarettes.

The cigarettes valuing more than Rs. 40 million were confiscated after intercepting two vehicles at Burhan Interchange of Motorway.

On inquiry it was also found that FED amounting to Rs.9.9 million and Sales Tax amounting to Rs. 2.756 million was not deposited in Government Exchequer against supplies of aforesaid cigarettes. The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue, Islamabad has confiscated the cigarettes and mandatory legal proceedings are underway for recovery of due taxes.

The Chairman FBR has urged Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue to speed up the enforcement measures to combat the trade of counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes.