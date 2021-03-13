PSX regains ground: BRIndex100 roars back

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Friday turned bullish on the back of healthy buying in almost all sectors in the oversold market. BRIndex100 gained 113.43 points or 2.5 percent to close at 4,650.61 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,684.52 and an intraday low of 4,537.13 points. Volumes stood at 411.709 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 640.52 points or 2.8 percent to close at 23,507.62 points with total daily turnover of 298.204 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index surged by 1008.32 points or 2.36 percent and crossed 43,000-level to close at 43,788.08 points. Trading activities also improved as daily volumes on ready counter increased to 442.561 million shares as compared to 406.100 million shares traded Thursday.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $2.177 million. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 145 billion to Rs 7.792 trillion. Out of total 412 active scrips, 321 closed in positive and only 74 in negative while the value of 17 stocks remained unchanged.

Unity Foods was the volume leader with 88.257 million shares and increased by Rs 1.27 to close at Rs 26.56 followed by TRG Pakistan that lost Rs 0.34 to close at Rs 119.99 with 38.841 million shares. Wyeth Pak and Sapphire Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 70.12 and Rs 65.74 respectively to close at Rs 1005.12 and Rs 987.99 while Rafhan Maize and Sunrays Textile were the top losers declining by Rs 200.00 and Rs 60.25 respectively to close at Rs 9500.00 and Rs 948.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 208.22 points or 2.62 percent to close at 8,159.10 points with 3.538 million shares. BR Cement Index surged by 307.67 points or 4.58 percent to close at 7,023.34 points with 37.971 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 134.12 points or 1.59 percent to close at 8,554.04 points with 17.422 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index added 167.86 points or 3.12 percent to close at 5,540.40 points with 11.157 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 93.48 points or 2.39 percent to close at 4,003.13 points with 20.455 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,189.67 points, up 64.49 points or 2.06 percent with 95.139 million shares.

“Post clearance of leveraged positions of individual investors, the market bounced back with a jump of 1,206 points during the session and a net increase of 1008 points at the end of session”, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited said.

Cement and Steel sectors contributed significantly to the surge in index. Technology stocks, which were the subject of leveraged positions, bounced back from session’s low, however, by the end of session selling commenced back in tech stocks, which brought the index down from session’s high.

Besides, excitement of senate elections also had some bearing on the stock market, where a win on Government’s part was considered to be a source of confidence for the Investors.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Cement (up 223 points), Banks (up 151 points), E&P (up 90 points), Power (up 83 points) and O&GMCs (up 70 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include LUCK (up 76 points), HUBC (up 61 points), HBL (up 46 points), PSO (up 43 points) and SYS (up 43 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include ANL (down 9 points), ENGRO (down 6 points), TRG (down 4 points), ABOT (down 2 points) and SHFA (down 2 points).

