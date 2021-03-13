ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,476 46
Pakistan Cases
602,536 2338
Sindh
260,959
Punjab
183,815
Balochistan
19,188
Islamabad
47,365
KPK
75,357
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Govt expecting $1bn rollover by UAE

Zaheer Abbasi | Tahir Amin 13 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government said on Friday that it expects rollover of US$ 1 billion by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A finance ministry official on condition of anonymity confirmed to Business Recorder that the return of the amount to the UAE was due on 12 March, 2021.

“Pakistan and the UAE are great friends and we are confident of a rollover,” said the official.

On 21 December 2018 during the visit of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to Islamabad the UAE pledged to deposit US $ 3 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan "to support the financial and monetary policy of the country" – however to-date $2 billion was deposited.

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) Extended Fund Facility programme documents noted that “Pakistan has already secured the full financing for the first year and have received firm commitments from key bilateral partners to maintain their exposure throughout the programme period, including by extending loans consistent with programme objectives.” Pakistan returned $ 1 billion to Saudi Arabia on 16 December 2020 and another $ one billion payment was due on 24 January 2021; however, there are no reports that the amount was asked for or returned. Pakistan was successful in getting China to meet the shortfall through a currency swap (debt) to meet the IMF programme condition. An official of SBP said that he has requested the relevant department for the information and as soon as he gets a response he would share the update.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF SBP IMF programme Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

Govt expecting $1bn rollover by UAE

RDAs exceed 0.1m mark in 6 months: SBP

PM chairs meeting on electricity tariffs: Cut in circular debt to benefit consumers

SPI down 0.57pc WoW

Turkey plans to host Afghan peace talks in April

Govt, opposition clash over ‘hidden cameras’

PDM challenges Sanjrani’s victory

WFP and Finland launch coalition for school lunches

PM for maintaining gas tariff for next few months

KE’s tariffs determined by Nepra

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.