ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,476 46
Pakistan Cases
602,536 2338
Sindh
260,959
Punjab
183,815
Balochistan
19,188
Islamabad
47,365
KPK
75,357
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM terms education vital for development

APP 13 Mar 2021

SOHAWA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday terming education vital for national development said Al-Qadir University would be made a hub of Islamic research and youth’s character-building based on the golden principles of Islam.

Addressing at an interactive session with educationists, Islamic bankers, scholars and parliamentarians here at Al-Qadir University, he said the research to be carried out at the institution would later be disseminated to educational institutes across the country.

The prime minister, two years ago, had laid the foundation-stone of the university in name of great saint of sub-continent Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, with an objective to make the institution a cradle of science and spirituality.

Imran Khan said currently, the Islamic studies being taught at the schools were beyond comprehension of students, thus had no relevance with correct interpretation.

He said Al-Qadir University, to start its academic activities by September, would make international Islamic scholars such as Syed Nasir Hussain and Hamza Yousuf part of the university board for their worthy guidance.

The prime minister said preparing a lot of knowledgeable and talented youth with moral strength was need of the hour. He emphasized the need of an education system that acted as means of self-development and a source of bringing positive change in the society.

He said knowledge was the main element that distinguished between humans and animal species, and emphasized on the significance of literacy meeting the needs of both contemporary world and the hereafter. He stressed academic research at university with a purpose to benefit the humanity and said it was time to prepare the youth adopt best learning practices of international standards to acquire knowledge.

The prime minister said he wanted to transform the system of Al-Qadir University similar to that of Egypt’s Al Azhar University, a prestigious institution of the world. He said the ideology of great Muslim thinker Allama Muhammad Iqbal was also based on the concept of founding principles of Islam that favoured ‘Ijtehad’ on issues by credible scholars of time. He desired introducing scholarships for hardworking and brilliant students at Al-Qadir University to help them carry out studies and contribute to development of country.

Besides taking inspiration from the west in technological development, he said, there were several aspects of their culture such as truth and honesty that merited replication, except their flawed family system promoting disintegration. He mentioned that the corrupt practice of vote-purchase, as recently seen in Pakistan polls, was out of question for the western leadership and parliaments.

development Imran Khan Syed Nasir Hussain Al Qadir University Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani

PM terms education vital for development

RDAs exceed 0.1m mark in 6 months: SBP

PM chairs meeting on electricity tariffs: Cut in circular debt to benefit consumers

SPI down 0.57pc WoW

Turkey plans to host Afghan peace talks in April

Govt expecting $1bn rollover by UAE

Govt, opposition clash over ‘hidden cameras’

PDM challenges Sanjrani’s victory

WFP and Finland launch coalition for school lunches

PM for maintaining gas tariff for next few months

KE’s tariffs determined by Nepra

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.