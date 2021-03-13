ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Spy cameras in Senate: Maryam slams PTI govt

Recorder Report 13 Mar 2021

LAHORE: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has criticised the government over the discovery of spy cameras in the Senate. In a series of tweets, Maryam said the Constitution has mentioned secret voting but not "secret cameras." She said that the government after facing defeat on all forums is now doing politics by hiding cameras.

She said, "The constitution has mentioned secret voting but not secret cameras. Have some shame vote thieves, leave the seat."

Maryam said that after being humiliated by the Supreme Court, failing in passing constitutional amendment and the presidential ordinance was turned into a piece of paper, the government violating the constitution by installing hidden cameras which is a serious crime.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

