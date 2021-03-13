ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Indonesian envoy for strengthening relations with Pakistan

13 Mar 2021

FAISALABAD: Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Adam Mulawarman Tugio on Friday said the bilateral relations in the field of agriculture, academia, and industry would be further strengthened to get benefit from each other's experiences and fight the common challenges.

He was speaking at Deans and Directors meeting of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and a seminar in connection with women's Day at UAF that was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer.

The ambassador was of the view that Indonesia was exporting palm oil to Pakistan. He said palm oil production was important to economy of Indonesia as the country is one of the biggest producers. He added that it had mapped out a plan for initiating value added food chain in Pakistan and would establish noodle factory in Faisalabad.

The ambassador said there are many similarities in the cultures of the both countries.

Talking about UAF, he said the UAF was listed among the top ranked universities across the globe in the agricultural sector and making marvelous contributions in academia and research.

Talking about the women contributions, he said in Pakistan and Indonesia, around 30 percent of parliamentarians were women. He said if you teach a woman you teach whole nation.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said Indonesia and Pakistan strengthened relations would help address the common challenges and to get benefit from each other experiences.

Talking about women, he said the life of Hazrat Khadija-tul-Kubra (RA) provides a complete beacon of light for today's women. Islam attaches the great importance to women and guides men to treat women politely.

Director Research Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir said that strengthened ties will address the issue of agriculture and allied disciplines. Dean Dr Sarfraz Hassan said without ensuring the rights of women, we can't compete with the rest of the world. He said that Islam attaches great importance to women. Dr Saira Akhtar lauded the government for taking the many initiatives to address women issues.

Dean Dr Sarfraz Hassan, Dr Javed Akhtar, Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr Ashghar Bajwa; director External Linkages Dr Ashfaq Chatha. Dr Javed Akhtar, Dr Saira Akhtar, Dr Namia Nawaz, MPA Firdous Rai, FWCCI Prevenient Tehmina Pasha and other notables also spoke.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

