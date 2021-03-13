Third wave of Covid-19: Ban imposed on sports activities in Punjab

LAHORE: Amid fears of the third wave of Covid-19, the Punjab government has imposed a complete ban on sports activities besides ensuring closure of commercial markets at 6pm for a period of two weeks.

According to a notification issued on Friday by the Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, all types of sports and recreational activities would be banned across Punjab till further decision. Besides this, the government has also decided to ensure closure of commercial markets and shops at 6pm for a period of two weeks due to a sudden spike in confirmed Covid-19 cases.

However, milk shops, tandoors, pharmacies, bakeries, and take away services are exempted from the decision while marriage halls, cinemas, shrines and other crowded places would remain close for two weeks.