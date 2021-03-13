'PDM politics' buried: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Friday said, "Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) politics has been buried today."

Talking to media after Sadiq Sanjrani's victory, the Federal Minister said that "The day marks the defeat of the system which has been harming the country for the past 30 years as well as those who doubted our intentions."

Shibli Faraz also stressed on the need for open ballot in elections and said it was imperative for the development and prosperity of the country. He said "the public goes out to stop corruption, not to save it."

Earlier, while talking to the media after PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar claimed that cameras were installed right over the polling booth, Shibli Faraz had accused the opposition itself of installing those cameras in order to pin the blame on the government.

The minister maintained that the opposition staged a drama and was the mastermind behind this wicked conspiracy. He also announced to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

