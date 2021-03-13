ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
CJP remains safe in accident

Recorder Report 13 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The convoy of Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Friday met with an accident near Rashakai, but he remained safe, confirmed the Supreme Court spokesperson.

The accident took place near Rashakai town in Mardan, said the spokesman, adding one of the cars of Justice Gulzar's convoy had an accident as he was travelling to Kohat to attend the funeral of Justice Yahya Afridi's father.

"Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and his car are safe," he added. Justice Yahya Afridi's father Omar Khan Afridi passed away on Thursday. The CJP and other judges of the apex court had expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Justice Afridi's father.

In a statement issued a day ago, the CJP and other judges of the apex court expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad passing away of Justice Afridi's father.

The judges extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to the members of the bereaved family of the departed soul.

