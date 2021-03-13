ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
World

Turkey, Egypt hold first diplomatic contacts since 2013

AFP 13 Mar 2021

ANKARA: Turkey on Friday said it had established its first diplomatic contacts with Egypt since 2013 and was ready to improve relations with other rivals as it seeks to break its isolation. Ankara and Cairo had a dramatic falling out when Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi ousted the Turkish-backed Islamist leader Mohamed Morsi.

The two regional powers have since sparred over a range of issues and found themselves on opposite sides of the war in Libya. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been extending olive branches to his rivals in the face of potential sanctions from the European Union and a tough new diplomatic line from US President Joe Biden.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu first signalled earlier this month that Ankara was prepared to negotiate a new maritime agreement for the eastern Mediterranean with Cairo.

Joe Biden Mevlut Cavusoglu Mohamed Morsi Fattah al Sisi

