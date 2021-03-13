ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
World

WHO approves J&J vaccine

GENEVA: The World Health Organization on Friday approved Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine, after already...
AFP 13 Mar 2021

GENEVA: The World Health Organization on Friday approved Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine, after already authorising the jabs made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

"Every new, safe and effective tool against Covid-19 is another step closer to controlling the pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

The news comes after the single-dose jab won approval from the European Union on Thursday.

It has also received the green light from regulators in the United States, Canada and South Africa.

The World Health Organization said the J&J jab had been granted an "emergency use listing" which assesses the suitability of new health products during public health emergencies, and is quicker than the regular licensing system.

