Mar 13, 2021
Pakistan

Naval Chief meets military leadership of UAE

APP 13 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi during an official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) called on Chief of Staff UAE Armed Forces Lieutenant General Hamad Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi and Commander UAE Naval Forces Rear Admiral (Pilot) Saeed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan separately.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the Admiral was received by Commander UAE Naval Forces and presented ceremonial Guard of Honour, said a Pakistan Navy press release received here on Friday. The Naval Chief was given comprehensive briefing on UAE Navy. The Admiral also visited Shipbuilding Facility, Naval Forces Institute and Ghantout Naval Base at Abu Dhabi.

During call on with Commander UAE Naval Forces, matters of bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security were discussed.

The Naval Chief underscored Pakistan Navy's initiative for ensuring maritime security in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in Combined Maritime Force.

The Naval Chief also thanked Commander UAE Naval Forces for participation in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21. Commander UAE Naval Forces acknowledged Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitment in support of collaborative maritime security and appreciated successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-21.

