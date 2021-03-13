ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Opinion

Partly Facetious: The elephant in the room

Anjum Ibrahim 13 Mar 2021

"You heard of a business cycle?"

"Yes - a trough followed by a peak..."

"Right, though the trough and the peak have no set limits."

"Hmmm, sounds like our politics."

"I wonder if The Khan realizes that the politicians in his ranks use language that is for want of a better word parliamentary - it doesn't mean that they are less harsh in their criticism of members of the opposition or that they don't toe his line but unlike his non-elected media managers they don't bray like a...like a..."

"Don't say it - that would be disrespectful for after all they are The Khan's appointees..."

"OK, but many elected also bad mouth members of the opposition and thereby leave themselves and their leader open to a return volley!"

"Yeah, but that's the way of our politics...how about using the expression cunning as a fox for our parliamentarians attack against each other - you know get your narrative across first and insist it represent the moral high ground..."

"But when one side's minority is translated into a majority after voting that side claims a conscience vote while the other side accuses them of horse trading - that's not cunning as a fox that is...how about the cat's meow..."

"Hey hold your horses! I have warned you again and again and again..."

"And you don't be pig headed - I mean if our politicians continue with the same o same o then..."

"Then pigs would fly?"

"Don't be facetious."

"How about the elephant in the room is..."

"Excuse me, but you need to narrow it down: for The Khan the elephant in the room remains those dratted corrupt opposition leaders, for Zardari sahib the elephant in the room is The Khan and The Khan alone who can be tackled in parliament..."

"What about Maryam Nawaz, who is the elephant in the room for her?"

"Not Uncle Shahbaz as you have been saying but daddy is the real elephant in the room because he constantly undermines her decisions..."

"Except the long march decision..."

"That's because he led a successful long march during Zardari sahib's tenure...."

"Hmmm, one trick pony hunh!"

"I give up."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Anjum Ibrahim

Partly Facetious: The elephant in the room

