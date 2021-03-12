ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,430 54
Pakistan Cases
600,198 2701
Sindh
260,661
Punjab
182,576
Balochistan
19,171
Islamabad
46,963
KPK
75,052
Sterling falls 0.8pc versus dollar as Treasury yields climb

  • Sterling was down 0.8% against a stronger dollar at $1.3885.
  • The weaker pound is largely a function of higher yields pushing the US dollar into positive territory.
  • Versus the euro, sterling fell 0.3% on Friday to 85.97 pence.
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

LONDON: Sterling fell against a stronger dollar on Friday as Treasury yields climbed, but the pound was still on track for weekly gains amid hopes for an economic recovery following Britain's speedy vaccination programme.

Sterling was down 0.8% against a stronger dollar at $1.3885 at 1548 GMT, as US Treasuries sold off during London trading, pushing the yield on the benchmark note above 1.60%.

Cable fell more than 1 cent during the session, after rising above $1.40 overnight.

"The weaker pound is largely a function of higher yields pushing the US dollar into positive territory," said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho Bank. "The market is looking to hedge inflation fears again by buying US dollars."

Versus the euro, sterling fell 0.3% on Friday to 85.97 pence.

In sharp contrast to recent market expectations, Bank of England data showed on Friday the British public's expectations for inflation over the next 12 months held at its lowest level in more than four years.

Sterling has gained almost 6% against the euro in the past three months and more than 4% versus the dollar. It was still on track for weekly gains versus both, amid hopes that Britain's relatively successful COVID-19 vaccine programme will support its economic recovery.

Data showed on Friday that Britain's economy shrank 2.9% in January from December, a less severe decline than expected, as the country went back into a coronavirus lockdown.

The better-than-feared data proved "slightly GBP positive", said ING analysts, adding they expected sterling to continue to trade around 85.50 pence versus the euro.

Also buoying the pound this year were dwindling expectations that the BoE would push interest rates below zero, and a Brexit trade deal signed in December with the European Union.

But data showed on Friday that Britain's exports to and imports from the EU plunged during the first month of the country's new trade relationship with the bloc.

Analysts said the outlook for sterling continued to be positive as the market is expected to look through weak data in the near-term amid the prospect of economic normalisation later in the year.

