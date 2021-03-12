ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,430 54
Pakistan Cases
600,198 2701
Sindh
260,661
Punjab
182,576
Balochistan
19,171
Islamabad
46,963
KPK
75,052
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB policymakers spar on fallout of US stimulus, outlook

  • The ECB decided on Thursday to accelerate money-printing to keep a lid on euro zone borrowing costs, signalling to sceptical markets that it is determined to lay the foundation for a solid economic recovery.
  • "Biden just came in, the bill has already passed, and the check's going to be in the mail next week," one source said.
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

FRANKFURT: European Central Bank policymakers sparred over the impact of a $1.9 trillion euro US pandemic relief bill on the euro zone economy and the broader outlook for the bloc when they met this week and increased the pace of stimulus, five sources told Reuters.

The ECB decided on Thursday to accelerate money-printing to keep a lid on euro zone borrowing costs, signalling to sceptical markets that it is determined to lay the foundation for a solid economic recovery.

But the meeting was fractious, particularly at Wednesday's informal session, the sources said, with governors from richer and manufacturing-heavy countries striking a decisively more optimistic tone on the prospect for vaccines and the economy's ability to adapt.

A major topic of discussion was the likely impact of the largest economic stimulus measures in American history, for which President Joe Biden secured final approval on Wednesday, on the euro zone economy.

Some policymakers warned that a wave of direct payments to American households was likely to push up inflation expectations and bond yields in the world's largest economy, dragging up euro zone borrowing costs in its wake, the sources said.

This, combined with the comparatively smaller and slower Next Generation package agreed by the European Union, meant that the euro zone risked falling further behind the US recovery and the ECB should step on the accelerator.

"Biden just came in, the bill has already passed, and the check's going to be in the mail next week," one source said. "Look at us in the meantime. We've been talking for a year and still nothing will be paid out until maybe October".

An ECB spokesman declined to comment.

But more conservative policymakers argued that greater disposable income for US families would translate into larger spending on euro zone imports, benefiting the euro zone economy and lessening the need for ECB largesse.

The US stimulus package had not yet been approved when the ECB finalised its economic forecasts, which put economic growth and inflation this year at 4% and 1.5%, respectively.

But it is expected to supercharge the US economic recovery, with $400 billion for direct payments to most Americans, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments, among other measures.

Policy "hawks" also took a more optimistic view on the bloc's growth profile, arguing that the economy had adjusted better to lockdowns than many estimate and that its rebound will be rapid once curbs are lifted.

So far only nine EU countries have ratified the European Union's 750 billion fiscal support package in their national parliaments, and the first payouts are unlikely before July at the earliest or, more likely, after the summer break.

European Central Bank ECB policymakers ECB's bond US pandemic relief bill Next Generation package

ECB policymakers spar on fallout of US stimulus, outlook

Polling for Senate chairman, deputy ends

Senate election: Parliamentary committee formed to probe recovery of spy cameras

Senate chairman election has been stolen: Bilawal

Senate polls: Spy cameras placed by opposition to stage drama, says Faraz

Alarm over 'third wave' as Pakistan reports almost 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day with positivity ratio reaching 6.5%

Gilani claims he has already won Senate chairman slot

Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters