Markets
S&P 500, Dow slip from record highs at open as bond yields spike
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.2 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 32462.4 and the S&P 500 fell 14.8 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 3924.52, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 175.9 points, or 1.31%, to 13222.813 at the opening bell.
12 Mar 2021
The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on Friday after closing at record highs in the previous session, as a spike in US bond yields reignited inflation worries and dented appetite for high-growth stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.2 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 32462.4 and the S&P 500 fell 14.8 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 3924.52, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 175.9 points, or 1.31%, to 13222.813 at the opening bell.
Govt-backed candidates Sanjrani, Afridi win top posts in Senate
S&P 500, Dow slip from record highs at open as bond yields spike
Polling for Senate chairman, deputy ends
Senate election: Parliamentary committee formed to probe recovery of spy cameras
Senate chairman election has been stolen: Bilawal
Senate polls: Spy cameras placed by opposition to stage drama, says Faraz
Alarm over 'third wave' as Pakistan reports almost 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day with positivity ratio reaching 6.5%
Gilani claims he has already won Senate chairman slot
Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package
EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine
US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF
Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister
Read more stories
Comments