TSX opens lower as mining, energy stocks drag
- Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 79.81 points, or 0.42%, at 18,764.76.
12 Mar 2021
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday as mining and energy stocks tracked weaker commodities, while data showed the nation added far more jobs than expected in February.
At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 79.81 points, or 0.42%, at 18,764.76.

