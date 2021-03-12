ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,430 54
Pakistan Cases
600,198 2701
Sindh
260,661
Punjab
182,576
Balochistan
19,171
Islamabad
46,963
KPK
75,052
French drug agency says AstraZeneca vaccine should continue to be used

  • Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Bulgaria have suspended the use of the shot following reports of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated.
  • ANSM said only one case of blood clotting had been found in France after an AstraZeneca shot, and there was no indication that it was linked to the vaccine.
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

PARIS: The French drug regulator ANSM said on Friday it agreed with the European Medicines Agency's advice that AstraZeneca's coronavirus shot should continue to be used in vaccination campaigns.

Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Bulgaria have suspended the use of the shot following reports of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated.

EMA has said the number of clots is no higher than in the general population, and AstraZeneca said on Thursday it had found no evidence of increased risk of deep-vein thrombosis.

ANSM said only one case of blood clotting had been found in France after an AstraZeneca shot, and there was no indication that it was linked to the vaccine.

"The benefit/risk ratio of the vaccine remains positive", ANSM said on its website.

The agency said it was evaluating the safety of all COVID-19 vaccines available in France and actively monitoring their side-effects.

