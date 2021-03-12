ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,430 54
Pakistan Cases
600,198 2701
Sindh
260,661
Punjab
182,576
Balochistan
19,171
Islamabad
46,963
KPK
75,052
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Deutsche Bank CEO's 46pc pay rise prompts backlash

  • Bonus pool increased by 29%.
  • Union critical of bonus increase.
  • Call centre workers strike over wages.
  • Bank warns of marginally lower revenue in 2021.
  • Some CEOs at European rivals took pay cuts.
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank paid Chief Executive Christian Sewing 7.4 million euros ($8.8 million) in 2020, up 46% from a year earlier, prompting criticism from unions and politicians.

The bank's bonus pool was up 29% as it rewarded staff for a pandemic-related trading boom, which helped the German lender to eke out a profit after years of losses.

The disclosure in the bank's annual report on Friday came as Deutsche said revenue would be "marginally lower" this year.

In Germany, which is facing an election year and where the public disapproves of high pay, the Verdi labour union called the payouts "grossly disproportionate" and politicians were critical.

"It doesn't fit with the times that Deutsche Bank, which has also indirectly benefited from bailouts time and again, is having a coronavirus party," Fabio De Masi, a member of Germany's parliament, said in a statement to Reuters.

Last year marked a turnaround for Deutsche and Sewing, who took up his post in 2018, after the bank had faced a series of costly regulatory failings, including over money laundering.

The bank has lost 8.2 billion euros over the last decade.

Its 2020 net profit attributable to shareholders was 113 million euros after a loss of 5.7 billion the year before as a surge in investment banking earnings offset weakness in other businesses.

"In 2020, we made great progress on our transformation into a sustainably profitable bank, and were even more relevant for our clients," Sewing said in a statement.

The bank's management board waived some of their pay in solidarity with those suffering from the impact of the coronavirus crisis, the statement noted.

The rise in the so-called bonus pool for the whole bank to 1.9 billion euros brings it to about the same level as 2018.

Deutsche has handed out bonuses as workers at the bank's call centres strike over demands for higher wages. Some of those workers earn as little as 12 euros an hour, according to union officials.

Jan Duscheck, who oversees the banking industry at the Verdi trade union, said that it did not add up that top earners get big increases while those at the bottom of the pay scale get next to nothing.

"Such a remuneration policy creates an extremely poor image of the bank and it should be urgently corrected," Duscheck said in a statement to Reuters.

Sewing's package puts him among the more highly paid European bank CEOs this year for those that have disclosed pay packages so far.

At Barclays, CEO Jes Staley was paid 4 million pounds ($5.57 million), down from 5.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Executives at some other banks have also agreed to forgo pay to show support for people affected by the pandemic.

Santander's executive chairman Ana Botin and chief executive Jose Antonio Alvarez had their total pay reduced by 50% for 2020. Outgoing UniCredit chief executive Jean-Pierre Mustier gave up his variable compensation for 2020 and cut the rest of his pay by a quarter.

Deutsche Bank bank's bonus pool bank's annual report Deutsche Bank revenue

Deutsche Bank CEO's 46pc pay rise prompts backlash

Polling for Senate chairman, deputy ends

Senate election: Parliamentary committee formed to probe recovery of spy cameras

Senate chairman election has been stolen: Bilawal

Senate polls: Spy cameras placed by opposition to stage drama, says Faraz

Alarm over 'third wave' as Pakistan reports almost 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day with positivity ratio reaching 6.5%

Gilani claims he has already won Senate chairman slot

Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters