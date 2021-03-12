Business & Finance
Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank posts 5.4pc rise in 2020 profit
- Its fourth-quarter profit jumped to 108.0 billion tenge from 83.1 billion a year earlier.
- Increase in interest income on loans to customers was partly offset by lower interest income on securities as the bank's $912 million foreign exchange swap deal with the central bank ended.
ALMATY: Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank on Friday reported its 2020 net profit rose to 352.7 billion tenge ($842 million) from 334.5 billion a year earlier on higher net insurance income and gains on derivative operations and securities.
Increase in interest income on loans to customers was partly offset by lower interest income on securities as the bank's $912 million foreign exchange swap deal with the central bank ended and it moved some funds from high-yielding tenge assets into low-yielding foreign-currency deposits, Halyk said.
Kazakhstan's biggest lender by assets said its management would discuss the results with analysts on March 15.
