Sports

Man City's Gundogan wins second straight Player of the Month award

  • Gundogan scored four goals and provided one assist in five appearances as Pep Guardiola's side won each of their six league games to continue their march towards the Premier League title.
  • "I am very proud to win this award again - but I am most proud of being part of this amazing team," Gundogan, 30, said.
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was named the Premier League's Player of the Month for February, becoming the first player from the club to receive the award in consecutive months.

Gundogan scored four goals and provided one assist in five appearances as Pep Guardiola's side won each of their six league games to continue their march towards the Premier League title.

"I am very proud to win this award again - but I am most proud of being part of this amazing team," Gundogan, 30, said.

"Hopefully we can continue like this because, ultimately, winning trophies is what matters. I know all the squad want that to happen and we will try our best from now until the end of the season."

Gundogan beat team mate Joao Cancelo, Fulham's Joachim Andersen, Leicester City's Harvey Barnes, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, West Ham United's Jesse Lingard, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves and Leeds United's Raphinha to the award.

City are top of the league with 68 points after 29 games and visit 18th-placed Fulham on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola Manchester City Ilkay Gundogan Player of the Month award Premier League title

