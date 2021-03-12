World
Berlin talking to Washington on COVID vaccines from US
- Washington has told the European Union that it should not expect to receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the United States any time soon, two EU sources said on Thursday, in a new blow to the bloc's supplies.
12 Mar 2021
BERLIN: Berlin is holding bilateral talks with Washington about missing shipments of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the United States, a German government spokesman said on Friday.
Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference that the EU supplies more than 30 countries with vaccine doses, including the United States, and noted this was not the case for the United States.
"This is also an issue the government is addressing in bilateral talks," Seibert said.
