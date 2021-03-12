TSX futures down as gold prices fall; jobs data awaited

Markets
12 Mar 2021
Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, with gold stocks tracking bullion prices lower as US Treasury yields rebounded, while investors awaited jobs data.
March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Data on Canada's unemployment rate for February is due at 8:30 am ET (1230 GMT).
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.79% higher at 18,837.40 on Thursday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.48% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 1.62%.
