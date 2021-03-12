ANL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.72%)
ASC 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.91%)
AVN 72.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.58%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.19%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.2%)
FCCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.9%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.33%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 82.92 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.62%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
JSCL 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.81%)
KAPCO 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.49%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.9%)
PAEL 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
PIBTL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.1%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.52%)
PPL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.17%)
PRL 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.01%)
PTC 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.45%)
BR100 4,619 Increased By ▲ 75.84 (1.67%)
BR30 23,248 Increased By ▲ 335.57 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,429 Increased By ▲ 649.41 (1.52%)
KSE30 18,033 Increased By ▲ 172.26 (0.96%)
COVID-19 TOTAL DAILY
CASES 600,198 2701
DEATHS 13,430 54
Sindh 260,661 Cases
Punjab 182,576 Cases
Balochistan 19,171 Cases
Islamabad 46,963 Cases
KP 75,052 Cases
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Benchmark iron ore futures head for weekly declines on demand worries

  • He said there is now "greater long-term risk to Chinese iron ore demand given the government wants to cut steel capacity and move towards scrap-intensive electric arc furnace production".
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

Benchmark Asian iron ore futures were mixed on Friday, but on track for their second straight weekly declines, as moves in China to restrict steel mills' highly-pollutive operations and reduce overall production capacity weighed on sentiment.

The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.9% at 1,071.50 yuan ($165.17) a tonne by 0330 GMT, after earlier rising to 1,098.50 yuan.

However, the benchmark contract has fallen 6% this week, heading for its second-worst weekly performance this year. The front-month April contract for the steelmaking ingredient on the Singapore Exchange dropped 1.9% to $161.55 a tonne and was poised to decline by more than 3% this week.

China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment has urged the country's top steelmaking city of Tangshan to crackdown on violators of air quality rules after it found four mills had failed to implement production curbs during days of heavy pollution.

The Tangshan government issued a second-level pollution alert on March 8, urging heavy industrial companies such as steelmakers and coking plants to cut production accordingly.

The move dampened the market's optimism about a post-Lunar New Year demand boost for iron ore in the world's top steel producer, sending prices 5.7% lower to $166 a tonne on the same day, based on SteelHome consultancy data.

"The market vomited $10/tonne in one day as financial investors misdiagnosed the impact of recent environmental restrictions on Tangshan steelmaking capacity," said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

He said there is now "greater long-term risk to Chinese iron ore demand given the government wants to cut steel capacity and move towards scrap-intensive electric arc furnace production".

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 3%, while hot-rolled coil climbed 2.9%, as physical demand increased. Stainless steel gained 0.2%.

Dalian coking coal added 0.7% but coke slumped 1.6%.

China's Dalian Commodity Exchange Benchmark Asian iron ore steelmaking city highly pollutive operations

Benchmark iron ore futures head for weekly declines on demand worries

Alarm over 'third wave' as Pakistan reports almost 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day with positivity ratio reaching 6.5%

Senate polls: Spy cameras placed by opposition to stage drama, says Faraz

Gilani claims he has already won Senate chairman slot

Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Ecnec approves 13 projects

Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’

US drug factory: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters