ANL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.72%)
ASC 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.91%)
AVN 72.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.58%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.19%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.2%)
FCCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.9%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.33%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 82.92 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.62%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
JSCL 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.81%)
KAPCO 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.49%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.9%)
PAEL 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
PIBTL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.1%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.52%)
PPL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.17%)
PRL 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.01%)
PTC 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.45%)
BR100 4,619 Increased By ▲ 75.84 (1.67%)
BR30 23,248 Increased By ▲ 335.57 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,429 Increased By ▲ 649.41 (1.52%)
KSE30 18,033 Increased By ▲ 172.26 (0.96%)
COVID-19 TOTAL DAILY
CASES 600,198 2701
DEATHS 13,430 54
Sindh 260,661 Cases
Punjab 182,576 Cases
Balochistan 19,171 Cases
Islamabad 46,963 Cases
KP 75,052 Cases
London copper dips as demand growth slows, supply weighs

  • The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract fell to $11.50 a tonne, its lowest since Feb. 11, suggesting that the nearby supply tightness has eased.
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

HANOI: London copper dipped on Friday as a rally that pushed prices to near a 10-year high ran out of steam amid signs of higher supply and weakening demand growth this year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.1% to $9,048.50 a tonne by 0419 GMT. The contract has surged 47% since the beginning of 2020, hitting a 9-1/2-year high of $9,617 a tonne in February.

"We see China's metals demand stabilising over 2021 following the robust and above-expectations growth recorded in 2020," said Fitch Solutions in a note while retaining a bearish view on copper in the next six to nine months.

"We see large, new supply coming online in 2021 and expect minimal disruption from COVID-19 in 2021. Key projects across the region in Chile, Peru, Panama and even Ecuador are ramping up, while US production will recover," the note said.

Yangshan copper premium fell to $68 a tonne, its lowest since Jan. 15, indicating weaker demand from top consumer China, while inventories have been rising in both LME and ShFE warehouses.

The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract fell to $11.50 a tonne, its lowest since Feb. 11, suggesting that the nearby supply tightness has eased.

Meanwhile, China's major copper smelters raised cathode output by 3.3% month on month in February to 745,100 tonnes, research house Antaike said.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.8% to 66,930 yuan ($10,318.51) a tonne, tracking overnight gain in London.

