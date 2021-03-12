ANL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.72%)
ASC 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.91%)
AVN 72.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.58%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.19%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.2%)
FCCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.9%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.33%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 82.92 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.62%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
JSCL 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.81%)
KAPCO 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.49%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.9%)
PAEL 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
PIBTL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.1%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.52%)
PPL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.17%)
PRL 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.01%)
PTC 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.45%)
BR100 4,619 Increased By ▲ 75.84 (1.67%)
BR30 23,248 Increased By ▲ 335.57 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,429 Increased By ▲ 649.41 (1.52%)
KSE30 18,033 Increased By ▲ 172.26 (0.96%)
COVID-19 TOTAL DAILY
CASES 600,198 2701
DEATHS 13,430 54
Sindh 260,661 Cases
Punjab 182,576 Cases
Balochistan 19,171 Cases
Islamabad 46,963 Cases
KP 75,052 Cases
Dollar steadies from one-week lows as bond yields tick up

  The oil-linked Canadian dollar was slightly lower at C$1.25 after rising for three straight sessions.
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

TOKYO: The US dollar climbed from a near one-week low on Friday as bond yields inched higher, but it looked set for its first weekly fall in three against a basket of its major rivals as riskier currencies drew support from calmer market sentiment.

The dollar index against six major currencies rose 0.2% to 91.58 after hitting 91.364 overnight for the first time since March 4. It has dropped around 0.6% this week, retreating from a more-than-three-month high reached on Tuesday.

The euro traded at about $1.1965, holding firm after the European Central Bank, as widely expected, said on Thursday it would accelerate its emergency bond purchases over the next quarter.

The dollar index has firmed more than 1.6% this year as it tracked benchmark 10-year Treasury yields from below 1% to as high as 1.625% at the end of last week. On Friday, the yield stood at around 1.55%.

Focus next week will be on the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting after Chair Jerome Powell refrained from raising concerns about higher bond yields earlier this month.

"The real dollar story still awaits the Fed to play its card," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi.

"Will the Fed continue to walk the dovish talk? Or will it walk back from its dovish commitments when and if it becomes clear that the fiscal- and vaccine-led recovery is kicking into full gear? It is the line that separates the dollar bulls from bears over the next 6-to-12 months."

The safe-harbour Swiss franc eased to 0.9267 against the dollar after sliding to over a seven-month low earlier this week, while the yen fell 0.2% to 108.71.

The Bank of Japan may tweak a three-tier deposit system at next week's policy review to exempt a larger portion of reserves from negative interest rates, sources told Reuters.

The commodity-linked Australian and New Zealand dollars retreated from near one-week highs, but were still on track to post their first weekly gains in three as improving economic data lifted metals prices.

The Aussie traded at $0.77780 after hitting its highest since March 4 overnight. New Zealand's kiwi changed hands at $0.7215 having climbed to near a one-week high of $0.7240 overnight.

The oil-linked Canadian dollar was slightly lower at C$1.25 after rising for three straight sessions.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin last traded at $57,150.49, up more than 12% for the week. It topped $58,000 earlier on Friday, approaching a record high of $58,354.14 hit on Feb. 21.

