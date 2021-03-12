ANL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.72%)
ASC 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.91%)
AVN 72.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.58%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.19%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.2%)
FCCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.9%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.33%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 82.92 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.62%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
JSCL 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.81%)
KAPCO 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.49%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.9%)
PAEL 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
PIBTL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.1%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.52%)
PPL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.17%)
PRL 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.01%)
PTC 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.45%)
BR100 4,619 Increased By ▲ 75.84 (1.67%)
BR30 23,248 Increased By ▲ 335.57 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,429 Increased By ▲ 649.41 (1.52%)
KSE30 18,033 Increased By ▲ 172.26 (0.96%)
COVID-19 TOTAL DAILY
CASES 600,198 2701
DEATHS 13,430 54
Sindh 260,661 Cases
Punjab 182,576 Cases
Balochistan 19,171 Cases
Islamabad 46,963 Cases
KP 75,052 Cases
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan briefly hits one-week high, market awaits Fed and Sino-US meeting next week

  • Chinese diplomats will meet with US officials in Alaska on March 18 and 19, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan briefly hit a one-week high against a softer dollar on Friday before paring some gains, with some caution evident ahead a US central bank policy meeting and a bilateral meeting between senior US and Chinese officials in Alaska next week.

The safe-haven dollar languished near a one-week low on Friday as calming bond markets lifted investor sentiment and appetite for Asian currencies.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4845 yuan per dollar, 125 pips or 0.19% firmer than the previous fix of 6.497.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4728 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4875 at midday, still 70 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would show a weekly gain of 0.14%.

Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, said in a note that market expectations for the second quarter would be guided by the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee two-day meeting, which concludes on Wednesday.

Separately, several currency traders said they would pay close attention to the first high-level in-person contact between Beijing and Washington since US President Joe Biden took office.

Chinese diplomats will meet with US officials in Alaska on March 18 and 19, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

The tone of any comments coming out of that meeting could help market participants judge the likely path that Sino-US relations market could take under the new US administration.

By midday, the global dollar index traded at 91.572, while the offshore yuan was changing hands at 6.4878 per dollar.

China Yuan Yen Dollar PBOC

Yuan briefly hits one-week high, market awaits Fed and Sino-US meeting next week

Alarm over 'third wave' as Pakistan reports almost 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day with positivity ratio reaching 6.5%

Senate polls: Spy cameras placed by opposition to stage drama, says Faraz

Gilani claims he has already won Senate chairman slot

Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Ecnec approves 13 projects

Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’

US drug factory: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters