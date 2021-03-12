Markets
Argentina inflation 3.6% in February, in line with forecasts
- Rolling 12-month inflation was clocked at 40.7% in the month, the INDEC statistics agency added.
12 Mar 2021
BUENOS AIRES: Argentina consumer prices rose 3.6% in February, the country's statistics agency said on Thursday, slowing slightly from previous months and in line with analyst estimates.
A recent central bank poll forecast that Argentina would face 50% inflation in 2021, far above levels the government is aiming for, which has seen the government put pressure on food producers and retailers to help keep prices low.
