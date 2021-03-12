World
China says legal moves on Hong Kong a 'combination of punches' to end chaos
12 Mar 2021
BEIJING: China on Friday said plans for sweeping electoral reform in Hong Kong, coupled with the imposition of a security law, amounted to a "combination of punches" to quell political unrest in the southern city.
The legal moves "are actually a combination of punches to effectively manage the ongoing chaos", Zhang Xiaoming, a top official of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office told reporters in Beijing.
