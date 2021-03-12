ANL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.93%)
ASC 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.19%)
ASL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5%)
AVN 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.77%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
BYCO 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.13%)
DGKC 121.10 Increased By ▲ 5.60 (4.85%)
EPCL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.09%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.13%)
FFBL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FFL 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.04%)
HASCOL 9.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 83.40 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.22%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.86%)
KAPCO 38.90 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.43%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.3%)
MLCF 44.07 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (4.06%)
PAEL 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.16%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.3%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.29%)
PRL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.98%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.34%)
TRG 117.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-2.68%)
UNITY 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
BR100 4,629 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.88%)
BR30 23,298 Increased By ▲ 386.26 (1.69%)
KSE100 43,436 Increased By ▲ 655.93 (1.53%)
KSE30 18,059 Increased By ▲ 197.75 (1.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China says legal moves on Hong Kong a 'combination of punches' to end chaos

  • The legal moves "are actually a combination of punches to effectively manage the ongoing chaos", Zhang Xiaoming, a top official of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office.
AFP 12 Mar 2021

BEIJING: China on Friday said plans for sweeping electoral reform in Hong Kong, coupled with the imposition of a security law, amounted to a "combination of punches" to quell political unrest in the southern city.

The legal moves "are actually a combination of punches to effectively manage the ongoing chaos", Zhang Xiaoming, a top official of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office told reporters in Beijing.

China security law sweeping electoral reform Zhang Xiaoming

China says legal moves on Hong Kong a 'combination of punches' to end chaos

Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Ecnec approves 13 projects

Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’

US drug factory: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms

Jul-Feb remittances up 24.1pc YoY

Certain items: Cash margin restriction on import waived

Countrywide breakdown: Incident at Guddu was trigger point, CCoE told

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters