Biden to end Covid vaccine priority group restrictions by May 1: US official

  • He will direct states that no later than May 1.
AFP 12 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will order authorities across the entire United States to lift priority restrictions on people wanting to get Covid-19 vaccinations by the start of May, an official said Thursday.

"He will direct states that no later than May 1, all Americans need to be eligible to receive the vaccine," said a senior administration official, who asked not to be identified.

