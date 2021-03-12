ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.27%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5%)
AVN 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.05%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.58%)
BYCO 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.65%)
DGKC 120.62 Increased By ▲ 5.12 (4.43%)
EPCL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.09%)
FCCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.9%)
FFBL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
FFL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.45%)
HASCOL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUBC 83.10 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.85%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-6.96%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.7%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.88%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.13%)
PAEL 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.16%)
PIBTL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.09%)
PRL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
PTC 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.62%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.08%)
TRG 116.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.33%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,624 Increased By ▲ 81.04 (1.78%)
BR30 23,244 Increased By ▲ 331.68 (1.45%)
KSE100 43,374 Increased By ▲ 594.13 (1.39%)
KSE30 18,022 Increased By ▲ 161.07 (0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Federer withdraws from Dubai after Qatar exit

  • Federer has already said he will skip the opening Masters event of the season in Miami later this month.
AFP 12 Mar 2021

DOHA: Roger Federer on Thursday withdrew from next week's Dubai ATP tournament, claiming "it's best to go back to training" as his comeback from 13 months on the sidelines ended after two matches at the Qatar Open.

The 39-year-old was knocked out of the Doha event by world number 42 Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, squandering a match point in the deciding set.

"It's been great to be back on the @atptour, loved every minute playing in Doha once again," tweeted the 20-time Grand Slam title winner.

"A big thank you to the best and loyal team that helped me get here. I've decided it's best to go back to training and as a result, I've decided to withdraw from Dubai next week."

Federer underwent two knee surgeries last year and was playing his first tournament since a semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in January 2020.

He had needed three sets to see off Britain's Dan Evans in his first match in Qatar on Wednesday.

Federer has already said he will skip the opening Masters event of the season in Miami later this month.

That would likely mean the Swiss veteran will play again on the European clay court swing which begins in April.

Earlier Thursday, Federer's long-time rival Rafael Nadal, also the holder of 20 majors, said he had turned down a wild card invitation to the Dubai event as he recovers from a back injury.

Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Grand Slam Dan Evans Nikoloz Basilashvili

Federer withdraws from Dubai after Qatar exit

Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Ecnec approves 13 projects

Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’

US drug factory: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms

Jul-Feb remittances up 24.1pc YoY

Certain items: Cash margin restriction on import waived

Countrywide breakdown: Incident at Guddu was trigger point, CCoE told

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters