ANL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
ASL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.05%)
AVN 73.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.58%)
BYCO 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.01%)
DGKC 121.20 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.94%)
EPCL 45.78 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.71%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.13%)
FFBL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
FFL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
HASCOL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.34%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.1%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.86%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.23%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.3%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.13%)
PAEL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.18%)
PPL 86.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
PRL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.98%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.48%)
TRG 118.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.85%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
BR100 4,633 Increased By ▲ 89.39 (1.97%)
BR30 23,330 Increased By ▲ 417.67 (1.82%)
KSE100 43,466 Increased By ▲ 686.05 (1.6%)
KSE30 18,076 Increased By ▲ 214.81 (1.2%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mauritanian ex-president Aziz charged with corruption

  • The prosecutor Ahmedou Ould Abdallahi said he did not ask the judge to place Aziz in custody because the case against him is likely to be lengthy.
AFP 12 Mar 2021

NOUAKCHOTT: A judge in Mauritania's capital Nouakchott on Thursday charged ex-president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz and about ten other figures with corruption, following an investigation into his decade-long rule.

The move marks the latest step in the downfall of Aziz, a former general who seized power in the Saharan state in 2008, which began when investigators started probing his financial affairs last year.

Following a state prosecutor's request, the judge also placed Aziz, one of his sons-in-law, two former prime ministers, five former government ministers and four businessmen under judicial supervision, according to a source close to the case.

Mohameden Ould Icheddou, one of Aziz's lawyers, confirmed the information to AFP. He added that his client refused to answer questions from the judge, claiming constitutional immunity.

Aziz, 64, launched a military coup in 2008 and served two terms as president before being succeeded in August 2019 by Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, his former right-hand man and ex-defence minister.

Ghazouani has kept Aziz at arm's length since he came to power, however.

Last year, Mauritania's parliament established a commission to investigate suspected embezzlement under Aziz.

Among other issues, the inquiry probed the handling of oil revenue, the sale of state property, the winding up of a publicly owned food-supply company and the activities of a Chinese fishing firm.

Police then detained Aziz in August for questioning in the case, before stripping him of his passport.

The former president refused to answer questions then too.

"I am a victim of a settling of old scores, but I am going to defend myself," Aziz said after his release from detention in August.

After months of investigation, Aziz was summoned on Wednesday to a hearing with the state prosecutor, who interviewed about 30 people allegedly implicated before deciding to request charges for about ten.

Aziz's defence lawyers said that the case is "about dragging a whole system and its men before the police and besmirching their honour."

The prosecutor Ahmedou Ould Abdallahi said he did not ask the judge to place Aziz in custody because the case against him is likely to be lengthy.

Abdallahi added that cash and assets -- including companies, apartments and vehicles -- worth the equivalent of about 96 million euros ($115 million) had already been seized as part of the investigation.

Of that sum, the equivalent of about 67 million euros ($80 million) belonged to one of the suspects, whom the prosecutor did not name.

Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz Ould Abdel Aziz Mauritania's parliament

Mauritanian ex-president Aziz charged with corruption

Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Ecnec approves 13 projects

Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’

US drug factory: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms

Jul-Feb remittances up 24.1pc YoY

Certain items: Cash margin restriction on import waived

Countrywide breakdown: Incident at Guddu was trigger point, CCoE told

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters