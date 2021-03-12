EU threatens China with 'additional steps' over Hong Kong vote

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Thursday warned China it could take "additional steps" as it condemned a vote by Beijing's rubber-stamp parliament for sweeping changes to Hong Kong's electoral system.

"The National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China adopted today a decision that will have a significant impact on democratic accountability and political pluralism in Hong Kong," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on behalf of the 27-nation bloc.

"In light of this most recent decision, the European Union will consider taking additional steps and pay increased attention to the situation in Hong Kong."