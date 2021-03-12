ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.27%)
ASC 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
ASL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.05%)
AVN 73.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.38%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.19%)
EPCL 45.79 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.73%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.13%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
FFL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
HASCOL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUBC 83.60 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.47%)
HUMNL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
JSCL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.62%)
KAPCO 39.01 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (4.72%)
KEL 3.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.3%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.13%)
PAEL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.22%)
PIBTL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.7%)
POWER 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.5%)
PPL 86.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.29%)
PRL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.61%)
TRG 118.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.31%)
UNITY 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,631 Increased By ▲ 88.04 (1.94%)
BR30 23,294 Increased By ▲ 382.17 (1.67%)
KSE100 43,456 Increased By ▲ 676.56 (1.58%)
KSE30 18,072 Increased By ▲ 210.76 (1.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU threatens China with 'additional steps' over Hong Kong vote

  • "In light of this most recent decision, the European Union will consider taking additional steps and pay increased attention to the situation in Hong Kong."
AFP 12 Mar 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Thursday warned China it could take "additional steps" as it condemned a vote by Beijing's rubber-stamp parliament for sweeping changes to Hong Kong's electoral system.

"The National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China adopted today a decision that will have a significant impact on democratic accountability and political pluralism in Hong Kong," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on behalf of the 27-nation bloc.

"In light of this most recent decision, the European Union will consider taking additional steps and pay increased attention to the situation in Hong Kong."

China European Union parliament National People's Congress of the People's Republic

EU threatens China with 'additional steps' over Hong Kong vote

Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF

Workers Remittances see 'exceptional' growth of over 24pc in February

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Ecnec approves 13 projects

Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’

US drug factory: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms

Jul-Feb remittances up 24.1pc YoY

Certain items: Cash margin restriction on import waived

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters