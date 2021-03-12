World
EU threatens China with 'additional steps' over Hong Kong vote
12 Mar 2021
BRUSSELS: The European Union on Thursday warned China it could take "additional steps" as it condemned a vote by Beijing's rubber-stamp parliament for sweeping changes to Hong Kong's electoral system.
"The National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China adopted today a decision that will have a significant impact on democratic accountability and political pluralism in Hong Kong," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on behalf of the 27-nation bloc.
"In light of this most recent decision, the European Union will consider taking additional steps and pay increased attention to the situation in Hong Kong."
EU threatens China with 'additional steps' over Hong Kong vote
