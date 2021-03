Educational institutions closed in Peshawar for two weeks

PESHAWAR: Education Minister, Sharam Khan Tarakai announced on Thursday that all primary and elementary schools will remain close in Peshawar district for two weeks from March 15 to 28 owing to persistent situation of Covid-19. The notification issued by Khyber Pakthunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department says that in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation and in the pursuance of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decision.