ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,780 Decreased By ▼ -911.92 (-2.09%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -464.65 (-2.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ehsaas Programme: Various components dedicated to empowering women: Sania

Recorder Report 12 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar on Thursday said various components of Ehsaas Programme were dedicated to empower the women and uplift their living standards.

While speaking at a ceremony in connection with women’s day organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and industry (ICCI), Sania said Pakistani women are very talented, goal-oriented, risk taker and entrepreneurial, therefore, the current government was taking multiple initiatives for enhancing their role in the development of the country. She said that the half of the agenda of Ehsaas programs was designed to improve the lives of disadvantaged women and girls.

She said empowerment of women was beneficial for society and the economy and the government was determined to lift 7 million poorest women in Pakistan out of poverty and help them achieve their potential.

She asked ICCI to join hands with Ehsaas programme for further betterment of women in the society.

Mishal Hussain Malick Chairperson Peace and Cultural Organization, Salma Marwat Khan Jeep Rally Champion, Nasira Begum a self-made woman entrepreneur, Ayesha Gull ASP Traffic Police Islamabad, large number of women from all walks of life including university students participated in the event.

ICCI president Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan along with Dr Nishtar inaugurated a digital portal for women titled ‘ShEmpower.’

The portal will provide various services to women entrepreneurs including promotion of their businesses, enabling them to participate in virtual events, providing them information about business registration procedures and helping them in capacity building through various training programs.

Speaking at the occasion, Ilyas Khan, President ICCI said that women were over half of the country’s total population and bringing them in the mainstream of economy was very important to realize the actual economic potential of the country.

He said currently less than 10 percent women in Pakistan have access to financial services and urged that the government should adopt financially inclusive policies for women to improve their economic empowerment.

He pointed out that the access to finance was a major problem for women in Pakistan in starting businesses and emphasized that the government should come up with low cost credit schemes for women entrepreneurs that would ensure their economic wellbeing and reduce poverty from society.

He said ICCI has recently held an e-commerce summit to help businessmen and businesswomen in starting online sale and added that ICCI would also take initiatives to organize exhibitions of businesswomen products besides holding programs to enhance their connectivity and networking so that they could further promote their businesses and could contribute more effectively towards the economic development of the country.

Peace and Cultural Organization chairperson Mishal Hussain Malick highlighted the challenges being faced by the women in Indian Held Kashmir and called upon the international organizations and the world community to play a role for the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people so that their women could also achieve better economic empowerment.

Fatma Azim senior vice president ICCI Salma Marwat Khan and other speakers also highlighted the role of women in the development of the country and called upon the government to take policy measures for financial inclusion and economic empowerment of women that would help the country to achieve fast economic growth. A musical program was also organized at the occasion with Ms. Elizabeth Rai Singer as main performer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Ehsaas Programme ICCI Kashmiri people Dr Sania Nishtar Mishal Hussain Malick

Ehsaas Programme: Various components dedicated to empowering women: Sania

Workers Remittances see 'exceptional' growth of over 24pc in February

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Ecnec approves 13 projects

Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’

US drug factory: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms

Jul-Feb remittances up 24.1pc YoY

Certain items: Cash margin restriction on import waived

Countrywide breakdown: Incident at Guddu was trigger point, CCoE told

Power surcharge bill passed by NA body

NHP payment on AGN Kazi formula basis opposed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.